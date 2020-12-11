Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

