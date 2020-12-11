Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 583,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 231,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in FB Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 185,859 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

