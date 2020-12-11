Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE UBER opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 748.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

