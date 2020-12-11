UBS Group Begins Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $68.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.58.

NYSE:AWI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

