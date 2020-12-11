UBS Group Begins Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.48.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

