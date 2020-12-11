UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $4,819,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 267.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.