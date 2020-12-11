Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $291.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.31. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.25.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,374.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

