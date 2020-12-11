Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $291.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.31. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.25.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.