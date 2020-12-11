Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to “In-Line” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VAR. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $174.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,455 shares of company stock worth $31,286,162 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,193,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

