Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Head to Head Review

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.51% 28.55% 20.68% OptiNose -265.88% -282.14% -66.85%

92.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 7 23 1 2.81 OptiNose 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $290.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. OptiNose has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 392.08%. Given OptiNose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 14.00 $1.18 billion $4.29 52.22 OptiNose $34.63 million 6.65 -$110.05 million ($2.63) -1.68

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats OptiNose on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene. Its pipeline includes Pipeline for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-864, a second investigational small molecule corrector for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VX-147 that completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Kymera Therapeutics; Ribometrix, Inc.; Molecular Templates, Inc.; and Affinia Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It is also developing XHANCE, which is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; and OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail (sumatriptan nasal powder) to treat migraine in adults; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

