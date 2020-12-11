Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.12.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $137.76 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

