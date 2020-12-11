Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.90

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 50343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

