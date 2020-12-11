Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

