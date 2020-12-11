Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.