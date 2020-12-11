XMax Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $301,363.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, XMax has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $301,363.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, ABCC, Hotbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,003,402,032 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Hotbit, ABCC, DDEX, Graviex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

