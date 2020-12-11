Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Balchem stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 390.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

