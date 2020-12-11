Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NYSE GIL opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

