ZINC (ZINC) Price Down 17.7% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 46.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $94,920.76 and $1,627.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00401574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.02857389 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

