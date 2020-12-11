Zuflo Coin (ZFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,186.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $99,705.17 and approximately $11,186.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

