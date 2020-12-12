$1.03 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.01. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,327. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $118.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.