10,034 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 66.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

