118,232 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,653,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $132.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

