12,100 Shares in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Zynex by 690.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Zynex by 27.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zynex by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 109.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $453.02 million, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

