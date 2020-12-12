1,281 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $403.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.22 and its 200 day moving average is $353.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

