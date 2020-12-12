15,713 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

AMGN opened at $227.40 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

