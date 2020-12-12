1,699 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4,323.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

