19,941 Shares in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of CITIC Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 61.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,082,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 411,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCAC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

