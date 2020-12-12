$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.99. American Tower reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.43. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

