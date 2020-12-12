2,255 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.