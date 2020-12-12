3,068 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 105,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 444,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,408,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 68,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

FIS stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of -821.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

