3,190 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

