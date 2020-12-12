542 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and have sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $520.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

