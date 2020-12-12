7,206 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $139.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

