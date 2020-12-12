90,329 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Trimble by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 192,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 361.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,343. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.