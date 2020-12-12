90,329 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Trimble by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 192,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 361.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,343. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.
Trimble Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
