995 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $326,716,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

CRM opened at $222.42 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

