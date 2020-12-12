Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $96.37.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

