Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of AGLE opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

