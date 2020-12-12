Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of AGLE opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit