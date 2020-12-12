Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $44.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock worth $1,120,653 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

