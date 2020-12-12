Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $888,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

