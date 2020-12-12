Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGYS. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $42.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $935.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

