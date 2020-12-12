Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.40. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 107,913 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $170,540.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,958.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,789 shares of company stock valued at $341,474. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

