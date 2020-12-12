Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $146.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.