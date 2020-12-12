Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $20.16. Alkermes shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 10,519 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

