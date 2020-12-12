Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

ALTG opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

