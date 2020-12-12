Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$15.25 at Laurentian

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its target price upped by Laurentian from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock opened at C$12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.70. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$12.75. The stock has a market cap of C$509.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -27.55%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

