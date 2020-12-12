Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

