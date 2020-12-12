Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.35 price target on Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CVE AMX opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$244.36 million and a P/E ratio of 737.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. Amex Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$3.98.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

