Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by 65.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $131.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.