Analysts Offer Predictions for Nevro Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $243,000.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $290,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,999 shares of company stock worth $4,226,249. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

