Analyzing GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GAINSCO has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.0% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GAINSCO and AMERISAFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A AMERISAFE 0 1 2 0 2.67

AMERISAFE has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.24%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAINSCO and AMERISAFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.97 $20.21 million N/A N/A AMERISAFE $370.37 million 2.98 $92.69 million $4.60 12.40

AMERISAFE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAINSCO.

Profitability

This table compares GAINSCO and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99%

Summary

AMERISAFE beats GAINSCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

