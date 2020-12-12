Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,044 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,136 shares of company stock worth $3,928,277. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $52.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.